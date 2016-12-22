Coach Ellison, more than a winning coach

Written by Heather Garner

Pisgah High School Varsity Girls basketball team recently concluded their season after being defeated by Brindlee Mountain in the Regional Finals. Although they were defeated, they fought hard until the end. Head Coach Carey Ellison ended his season with a career record of 502 wins.

Ellison, a graduate of North Sand Mountain High School, played basketball for Glenn Hicks and C.B. Strickland, both Hall of Fame inductees. He began his career at Pisgah 25 years ago.

Ellison said, “Being a graduate of North Sand Mountain and coming to Pisgah was unheard of and unexpected, but it’s been a blessing.”

When asked what inspires his teams, Ellison stated, “There is a lot of tradition. Our teams are used to winning and they don’t want to be the team that didn’t get the job done. There is a lot of pride.”

Ellison spent his first five years at Pisgah coaching the Junior Varsity Boys Basketball team. He said he’s very proud of those five years of his career as well. He has now coached Varsity Girls for 20 years. He also coaches Junior Varsity and Jr. High.

Throughout his career, Ellison has had a total of over 780 wins between the three teams that he coaches. Ellison is proud of all three of his teams, their dedication and determination.

Under the leadership of Ellison, Pisgah varsity girls have won three state championships, placed as the state runner up five times, won 10 Jackson County tournaments and won seven Sand Mountain Tournaments. According to Ellison, much of his success can be attributed to great support, “I can’t do it alone”, Ellison further stated that he has a great support system, including his principals, teachers, coaches, parents and players. “Without the support, it would be more than difficult,” he stated.

Ellison has made a huge impact on the lives of his players throughout his career. Senior Presley Johnson stated, “I’ve been playing for Coach E. since seventh grade. The past six years have been very hard, but I’ve loved every minute of it. Coach has helped me and made me the player I am today. He’s always been supportive and has always had more confidence in me than I have in myself. We’ve had some great wins and some terrible losses together. We’ve been through it all. I’ve never had a coach like him. He has his moments, making every girl out there want to kill him, but we know we can depend on him always He loves us and we love him, we respect him. I don’t know if my high school career would have been as successful if I had not had him. He believed in me as an eighth grader on the varsity team and told me no one could stop me, except for myself. He deserves these 500 wins more than anyone and I’m glad I’ve got to be around for almost 200 of them.”

Former Pisgah player Malorie Griffith stated, ”Coach Ellison impacted my life in a huge way. Through his coaching, I learned self-discipline, determination, persistency, that no matter what, I have to ‘do what it takes for as long as it takes.’ Sitting in the stands watching his team win his 500th victory, I couldn’t help but to reminisce about my days on the court. I wasn’t the star player, I actually did more sitting than playing and I was often asked why I still played and my answer was always the same, ‘I love the game.’ I’m glad I stayed. Throughout the years as Pisgah basketball player, there was always one phrase that was said over and over, ‘Do what it takes for as long as it takes.’ Little did I know that phrase would get me through life. College came around and Auburn knocked me to me knees. It was tough to say the least. As I sat in class on the verge of quitting because I wasn’t as good as the other girls, I heard ‘do what it takes.’ I graduated in 2011 from Auburn University with an Interior Design degree.

In 2012 I decided I wanted to go out on my own and be my own boss, I had people laugh behind my back saying that I could never make it around our area as designer (and I’m truly thankful for those people because I would not have had the determination that I had) and yet again I heard ‘do what it takes.’ In 2014 I decided to advance my career and start a studio/shop and there again, I heard people say that I wouldn’t make it, I’m sure you get by now what I heard in my head. The moral of this story is, the Lady Eagles learned a very valuable lesson at an early age, I looked around and saw many past Lady Eagles in the gym and thought about where they are now. They are in great places in life and I know that if it were not for Coach Ellison, that may not be.

Coach, we are so proud of your accomplishment and we will always be ‘your girls.’ Thank you for pushing us and seeing something greater in each of us!”