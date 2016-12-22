Miller announces bid in mayor's race

Written by Heather Garner Thursday, 11 February 2016 15:39
“I believe I have served the people of Scottsboro since I first took office in a positive and progressive manner,” said Miller. “And now I would like to continue serving by asking the citizens to allow me the opportunity to serve as Mayor. Scottsboro has made a lot of steps in the right direction and with the continued support of the council and the dedication of our employees I believe we can really move Scottsboro in a more positive direction. I am looking forward to meeting as many people as possible over the next several months so I can better understand the needs of our community. I also hope to share my vision and plan for Scottsboro’s success.”
The 2016 municipal election will be held on Tuesday, August 23.
|< Prev
|Next >