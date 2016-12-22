Miller announces bid in mayor's race

Written by Heather Garner

Scottsboro City Council member Brent Miller has announced his intent to run for Mayor of Scottsboro in the upcoming municipal election in August. Miller was elected to the city council in 2012 and has been an active member of the council, involving himself in a range of committees and boards throughout his term.

“I believe I have served the people of Scottsboro since I first took office in a positive and progressive manner,” said Miller. “And now I would like to continue serving by asking the citizens to allow me the opportunity to serve as Mayor. Scottsboro has made a lot of steps in the right direction and with the continued support of the council and the dedication of our employees I believe we can really move Scottsboro in a more positive direction. I am looking forward to meeting as many people as possible over the next several months so I can better understand the needs of our community. I also hope to share my vision and plan for Scottsboro’s success.”

The 2016 municipal election will be held on Tuesday, August 23.