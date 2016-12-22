Man and woman's best friend gets second chance on life

Written by Heather Garner

When we think about a pacemaker, most of us immediately think they are only for humans.

That’s what Benzer’s parents thought until about a month ago. Benzer, a miniature schnauzer, will soon celebrate his 10th birthday. His parents, Steve and Debbie White, noticed that he wasn’t as full of energy around May. Benzer’s back leg eventually began giving way for no apparent reason. After a visit to Williams Animal Clinic, the family learned that Benzer had a heart murmur. Benzer was also sent to a veterinarian chiropractor to help give him some relief.

Benzer’s issues improved but didn’t completely disappear. In October Benzer began falling down several times a day, again for no apparent reason. His vet, Dr. Micki (McClanahan), asked Debbie to make a journal of the spells, how long they lasted and how long it took him to return to normal, thinking he may be having seizures. During Benzer’s checkup Dr. Micki also noticed that his heart was beating really hard, slow and unsteady. Dr. Micki sent Benzer to the Regional Institute for Veterinary Emergencies and Referral (RIVER) in Chattanooga to check forheart and neurological issues. While at RIVER Dr. Schull, a neurologist, determined that Benzer was fit and there were no neurological issues. Dr. Schull referred Benzer to Dr. Gregg, a cardiac specialist. Gregg performed an EKG and diagnosed Benzer with Sick Sinus Syndrome. Sick Sinus Syndrome is defined as occurring when the natural pacemaker of the heart does not send out a signal telling the heart to beat often enough. Dr. Schull determined that Benzer was in critical condition and would need surgery immediately. Although the cost of pacemaker surgery is not as extravagant as human pacemaker surgery, it doesn’t come cheap. Benzer’s parents were notified that without the surgery he would only live 2-3 months. Benzer was referred to Dr. Becky Gompf, a cardiologist at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Hospital in Knoxville, a teaching facility. Gompf saw Benzer on November 23. Surgery was performed on November 24 by residents of the University. Benzer was released to come home on November 25 and today acts like the puppy he was almost ten years ago.

Pacemaker manufacturers can only sell their pacemakers for human use while they have a certain shelf life left due to human life expectancy. Instead of destroying pacemakers, manufacturers donate them or sell them at a greatly reduced price to veterinary cardiologists. Some animal loving humans even donate their pacemakers to these cardiologists upon their death.

According to an article by Gompf, pacemakers were first outfitted for animals in the 1970’s. The first human pacemaker was invented by a Canadian Electrical Engineer, John Hopps in 1949. Through help by testing on a dog, it was perfected in 1950.

Debbie said there was never a doubt about having the surgery for Benzer. He is not just pet, he is a part of her family. At one point in her life, she thought of dogs as dogs but Benzer quickly had her wrapped around his paw.

Debbie, Steve and Benzer White, hope that their story will help others know their options. They would also like to thank Williams Animal Clinic, RIVER and the staff of the University of Tennessee Veterinary Hospital for saving Benzer’s life.