Johns Manville announces expansion

Written by Heather Garner

Johns Manville (JM), a global building and specialty products manufacturer and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced plans to build a second production line at the company’s Scottsboro manufacturing facility. The new line will increase production capacity for JM TPO (thermoplastic polyolefin), a roofing membrane that continues to be the preferred choice of the industry’s top commercial roofing contractors, consultants and building owners.

“This significant investment continues JM’s long-standing commitment to our customers, the industry, our employees and the communities in which we serve,” said Mary Rhinehart, JM’s President and CEO.

“JM has been an important member of our community for eight years,” said Scottsboro Mayor Melton Potter. “Their recent capacity expansion and the announcement of adding a second line shows JM’s confidence in our workforce to produce the best TPO in the industry. I thank JM for choosing to make this investment in Scottsboro and Jackson County.”

In October 2008, JM’s commitment to single ply manufacturing was solidified with the opening of a state-of-the-art TPO facility in Scottsboro. JM furthered its investment in single ply in 2012 with the opening of an EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) manufacturing plant in Milan, Ohio.

The new TPO production line will bring JM’s total investment in commercial roofing over the past eight years to approximately $200 million. Together with putting money back in the American economy and bringing more than 175 jobs to the manufacturing sector, JM’s continued investments allow growth in the industry and extend JM’s areas of roofing expertise and available products.

To meet recent demand for JM TPO, JM began a capacity expansion project in March 2015 at the Scottsboro plant. Construction was completed in May, and now work will begin to construct the second production line.

“The plant expansion was a huge success and made our Scottsboro facility what is, in our view, the most productive and efficient TPO facility in the United States, enabling us to meet our customers’ needs for the foreseeable future,” said Jennifer Ford-Smith, JM’s Director of Marketing and Single Ply. “This new line will give JM the ability to supply our customers with even more JM TPO than was previously available.”

Senior Vice President and General Manager Robert Wamboldt said, “We’re proud to be a part of the commercial roofing industry, and we believe our 157-year history demonstrates that we are here to stay. This new production line will help JM meet customer demand and remain a supplier of choice in our industry.”