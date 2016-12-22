Adopt an angel

Written by Heather Garner

There are approximately 90 foster children in Jackson County that are in the custody of the Jackson County Department of Human Resources (DHR) ranging in age from infants to 18 years old. They live throughout Jackson County with local foster families.

Each of these children has made a personal list for Christmas, but due to limited resources, DHR cannot provide extra money to the foster families for the holidays to fulfill these children’s Christmas wishes.

For the past 20 years, the Community Service League (CSL) under The Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has promoted the Angel Tree to benefit and provide for these children. The CSL is asking for your support again this year in this heartfelt project for the foster children in Jackson County.

As the holidays approach and your committee, school, church or family begins choosing someone less fortunate that needs assistance, please consider providing support for these children by making a donation.

While the CSL spends approximately $125 per child, donations in any amount are greatly appreciated. To select a child from the Angel Tree, visit the Chamber of Commerce office at 407 East Willow Street in Scottsboro. Here you can select a child from the Angel Tree and shop from their personal list of needs and wishes for Christmas. If you do select a child from the Angel tree, all gifts need to be delivered to DHR located at 205 Liberty Lane in Scottsboro by Thursday, December 3 or the children may not receive their gifts by Christmas.

The CSL will accept monetary donations in honor or memory of a loved one. The CSL will send a card designating that a gift has been donated in their name. Anyone who wishes to made make a donation but is unable to shop for angel, the CSL will shop for you.

Angels will be available for selection from the Angel Tree at the Chamber office by Friday, November 6.

For more information contact Angie Bell at the Chamber of Commerce at 256-259-5500.