Trail of Tears Ride set for Sept. 19

Friday, 28 August 2015
On the Friday night before the ride (Sept. 18) the City of Bridgeport will host a kickoff party for the event. There will be a DJ, bands, vendors, a money give-a-away, Native American Indian Friendship dance, mini golf, bounce houses, tram rides and fireworks.
This year’s entertainers will include Robert Lee, from The Voice, starting at 5 p.m., followed by Two Tone Willie, a great blues inspired band that will play until 10 p.m. for the street dance. Admission is free, everyone is invited.
