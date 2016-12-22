Local author completes inspirational children’s books

Written by Heather Garner

Grant’s Brenda Powell has recently published the first of a series of children’s books, The Adventures of Sugarman the Pony, A Messenger of Love. Powell didn’t grow up with aspirations of being a writer.

Like most authors Powell’s life experiences color the stories she creates. Her love affair with horses began early. At the age of 14 Powell’s desire to own a horse was realized. With her hard earned baby sitting money in hand, Powell purchased her first horse, Skeeter, for $250. He quickly became her best friend. Later in life, as a young wife and mother, her biggest dream of having a horse on her own property became reality. When her children turned 2 and 4, she bought them the real Sugarman for their birthday. Sugarman was a stocky, white, Welsh pony, with a bit of an attitude, unlike Sugarman in the stories. Powell decorated him with large red bows and held a big birthday party. The children learned to ride Sugarman, but it was her daughter Brooke who shared her passion for horses. Although, her sons, Christopher and Kyle, were more into sports, this feisty pony brought the family many adventures.. One of the their favorite horses was Peanut, a sturdy mare, who was Brooke’s trusted mount. Powell’s horse was a beautiful paint mare named Chiquita-Banana, otherwise known as Purty-Purty.

One day, nearly four years ago, Powell was listening to a message from one of her favorite Bible teachers, and her life took a turn down a path she never expected. During the message buried dreams to write children’s books about Sugarman, and a delicious childhood cookie recipe she loved to bake, resurfaced with clarity. Powell said, “God whispered my name and I knew He was calling me to something way beyond myself. I was hesitant but the Master Architect put a big vision in me that changed everything. God’s message to walk in love and bless others every day became a fiery passion emblazoned across my heart. I became God’s work under construction that was layered with many twists, turns and unexpected surprises. Stepping out of my comfort zone, I opened my computer and started typing then fired up the oven and baked. God began to transform my life and my ongoing adventure was off and running!” Powell laughs about the experience now even though the changes happening in her life were mind boggling. She would be driving down the road to a sales appointment and stories would begin pouring out of her. Powell purchased a recorder and kept it with her at all times, since she couldn’t write while going down the road. Next, Powell says lyrics to praise and worship songs began flowing. She began to compose music to go with the lyrics. Powell stated, “ All of this was new to me! With only four years of piano lessons under my belt as a child and a mild awareness that I could play by “ear” a little bit, this unused gift suddenly began to develop. Soon the Sugarman Song was birthed and while I had no idea what I was doing, I trusted God that He did. My friends and family often looked at me and asked, “What is happening to you?” My quick reply was always, “I have no idea, but you should try walking in my shoes for just a day!” “

Powell’s three granddaughters inspire her and are her testing ground for stories and sons. Powell’s biggest pat on the back come from their giggles and grins and their little voices loudly singing her songs and asking to hear the Sugarman stories again and again.

“I encourage everyone to open up and believe for great things in your life. There are buried gems hidden beneath the rubble of past failures, forgotten dreams, and broken hearts. Let God unwrap the gifts, talents and abilities that He designed and specially purposed just for you! My life is a testimony that when you are open and hungry for change and growth, mountains of big possibilities open up and what seems impossible can actually become a reality…,” says Powell.

The books were illustrated by Scottsboro’s own, Barbara Kilgore. Kilgore is the full-time art instructor at Northeast Alabama Community College and also works out of her home studio creating sculpture, pottery, paintings and illustrations. Her art has been exhibited in both local, national and international exhibitions. Powell earned a degree in Marketing and enjoyed a successful career in corporate sales for many years, until four years ago.

For more information about the new uplifting series of children’s books, please visit: www.brendawpowell.com