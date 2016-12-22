Whitton trial continued to later date

Written by Heather Garner

Murder suspect Barry Van Whitton appeared in the Jackson County Circuit Court yesterday on a pending motion hearing.





The first matter heard by Circuit Judge John H. Graham was the Defense's Motion to Continue the June 2, 2015 trial date. According to defense counsel, they did not know the depth of discovery materials they would receive from the State, including a fifteen hour audio tape recently received. Whitton, who previously refused to waive his right to disposition within 180 days pursuant to the Interstate Agreement on Detainer's Act, executed a written agreement waiving that requirement. According to defense counsel, the Defendant prefers an effective defense over a speedy defense. On Tuesday morning an Order was filed by Graham granting the Defense's Motion to Continue over the State's objection. According to the Order a new trial setting will be announced by separate Order.

Whitton is currently charged with the 1997 murder of his first wife, Michelle Townson Whitton.

According to the indictment “Barry Van Whitton, whose name to the grand jury is otherwise unknown than as stated, did intentionally cause the death of another person, Michelle Townson Whitton, by striking her in the head and causing blunt force trauma."



