NACC wins four collegiate advertising awards

Northeast Alabama Community College was notified that the college has won four awards, one gold, two silver and one bronze, in the national 2014 Collegiate Advertising Awards competition. Winners were announced recently on the CAA website.

The Collegiate Advertising Awards, based in Sylva, North Carolina, is an elite program designed to recognize today’s most talented educational marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in all forms of advertising, marketing and promotion. Northeast competed against similarly sized colleges and universities from across the nation.

All CAA entries were centralized for judging (per category) by a panel of design and education marketing professionals with decades of combined experience. Entries were judged on creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality and overall effectiveness.

The College’s 2014-2015 Catalog/Student Handbook won a top gold award in the Catalog category.

The Aurora magazine won a silver award in the category of Magazine Publication—Single.

The College’s App won a silver award in the Mobile Apps category. The NACC App was designed by Zach Jones, President/CEO of Ascend Web Development. It is maintained at NACC by Mrs. Angela Stewart, Assistant to the Vice President/Dean of Instruction.

The NACC Theatre Program for Blithe Spirit won a Bronze Award in the category of Special Events. “What an honor to be recognized, but it is an even greater honor to work at Northeast!” said Regan McClung, Theatre Office Manager and designer of the program.

“These awards reflect the talent, creativity, and dedication that characterize the staff here at Northeast,” stated Dr. David Campbell, NACC President.

