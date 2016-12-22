Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Republican women install officers

Written by Submitted Tuesday, 27 January 2015 13:55

Jackson County Republican Women recently installed their 2015 slate of officers. Serving a second term as President is Linda Sanders. Sanders is a registered nurse with the Alabama Department of Public Health. Prior to her election as president, Sanders served as treasurer and as delegate to the Alabama Federation of Republican Women’s state conventions in 2010 and 2012.
Other officers installed were First Vice President: Mildred Shelton; Second Vice President: Catherine Palmer;  Secretary: Carol Miller; and Treasurer: Ellen O’Conner. Officers were installed by AFRW Treasurer Ellen O’connor.
The club meets the third Monday of alternate months and is open to all Republican women, and as associates, Republican men.
“It’s a great opportunity to be better informed and help support the Republican philosophy,”  according to President Sanders.  “Our next meeting is March 16, at Stevarino’s beginning at 11 a.m. We’re eager to welcome new members.”
For more information, please contact Catherine Palmer at 256-218-3028.

