Barry Whitton returned to Jackson County

Written by Heather Garner

Barry Van Whitton has been returned to Jackson County.





Whitton was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury and charged with murder in December 2014. According to the indictment, Whitton is accused of intentionally causing the death of Michelle Townson Whitton by causing blunt force trauma to her head. Michelle Whitton disappeared in December 1997. She was Barry Whitton’s first wife. Her body was found partially covered in a shallow grave in the rural community of Powell approximately six weeks later. Her death was ruled a homicide, however, no arrest was ever made in the case.

Whitton was also a suspect in the disappearance of his second wife, Kimberly Whitton and her 11 year old daughter, Haleigh Culwell. Whitton initially claimed that Kimberly and her daughter left their Macedonia residence in a white van. The two have never been found and charges were never filed.

Whitton was arrested on a federal weapons charge after weapons were found in his home during the search for his second wife. Due to a previous felony arrest, Whitton was prohibited from possessing firearms. He was being held in the Beckley Federal Correction facility in Beaver, W.V. His expected release date on that charge is March 27, 2016.

Whitton will be held in the Jackson County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment, initial appearance and a scheduling conference in the Jackson County Circuit Court on January 27, 2015. According to court records, Attorneys Gerald Paulk and Ronald Smith will defend Whitton.







