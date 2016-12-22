Baseball seminar scheduled for January 17

Written by Submitted

A baseball seminar, hosted by the 15U Steel Baseball Program, will be held on Saturday, January 17th from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Guest speakers will be Cal Tinsley and Matt Pokrus.

Tinsley is the Director of Athletic Development at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham. He is the former strength and conditioning coach for the Atlanta Braves. He currently does strength and conditioning for James Andrews, M.D. at his baseball seminars.

Pockrus is an assistant baseball coach at Buckhorn High School. He is a former associate scout for the Florida Marlins and former assistant coach at Calhoun State Community College.

Topics covered will be recruiting, off season speed and agility, scapular/rotator cuff strengthening, body strengthening and nutrition. A $10 fee for each person will be charges. All proceeds will be used to assist the 15U Steel team enter into tournaments both locally and nationally.

All area players, coaches, parents and travel teams are welcome to attend. For additional information please contact Coach Bryan Kirby at 256-609-2606.



