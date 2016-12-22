Master Gardeners and Extension System offer Chemical Application Workshop for professionals

Written by Submitted

A Chemical Applicator’s Workshop for professionals, hosted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Jackson County Master Gardeners Association. It will be held from 8:15 a.m. CST until 4:45 p.m. CST on January 20, 2015 at the First United Methodist Church, 1105 S. Broad St., Scottsboro, AL 35768. The workshop is approved for professionals in Alabama’s seven northeast counties of Jackson, Madison, Marshall, DeKalb, Morgan, Etowah, and Cherokee, plus, four adjacent Tennessee counties of Hamilton, Marion, Franklin, and Lincoln; along with adjacent Georgia counties of Chattooga, Walker, and Dade.

Workshop topics being presented are: Fire ants, Insect Identification and Chemical Application, Pesticide Usage, Turf Management, General Maintenance, and Record keeping – Update Rules and Regulations. Participants will be earning recertification points to retain their applicators license.

The registration fee of $50.00 per participant must be postmarked by January 12, 2015. Thereafter, a fee of $75.00 will be charged depending on space availability. The cost is $25.00 for “Information Only” participants.

For more information or to register; call the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at 256-574-2143



