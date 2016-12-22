Jackson County Salvation Army receives $10,000 kettle drop

Written by Heather Garner



The Jackson County Salvation Army has received a donation of $10,000 dropped in a red kettle.

Director Tracey Ridgeway says the drop came from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Jackson County Salvation Army’s goal for this red kettle season was to raise $20,000. The organization kicks off their kettle drive season each year on Thanksgiving Day. Donations made to the Jackson County Salvation Army assist with local needs. Jackson County Salvation Army assists with the free community Thanksgiving dinner held annually at Randall’s Chapel UMC in Scottsboro. Fire victims who need assistance with clothing and other household needs are assisted with donations and funds received by the store. An angel tree is placed at the Salvation Army store yearly with names of local children in need. This year 35 angels were placed on the tree. As of Thursday, December 11th there were 15 unadopted angels remaining on the tree. During times of disaster the Salvation Army works around the clock with relief efforts. After the April 2011 tornadoes, the Salvation Army fed approximately 85,000 people.

The red kettle campaign enables the organization to continue year round efforts at helping those in need. Ridgeway says, “Every donation is a blessing. I know that the donor will be blessed for doing such a wonderful thing. We needed the money desperately. I have prayed that the kettle campaign would do good this year. God answered my prayer. He is always right on time.”



