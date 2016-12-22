Goose Pond Colony Resort unveils renovated pier

Written by Heather Garner

Goose Pond Colony Resort, a municipally owned resort and golf facility recently unveiled its newly renovated Bait and Tackle courtesy pier.

The project, which includes access sidewalk improvements and the addition of a personnel lift to provide readily accessible public facilities usable by individuals with disabilities, is made possible by a grant recently awarded to Goose Pond Colony Resort by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

TVA has partnered with Goose Pond Colony Resort by providing $24,000 toward the renovations. The project’s total cost was more than $48,000 and took approximately three months to complete. The Bait and Tackle renovations will provide additional improved public recreational boating and fishing access to the Guntersville Reservoir.

The fishing docks at Goose Pond Colony Resort were built 40 years ago and are host to more than 65 fishing tournaments each year, including numerous competitions specifically for handicapped individuals.

The plaque reads... “Dorvan Lee Wooten served his country for 20 years in the United States Army with honor. During his military career he did two tours in Korea, the first was during the Korean war for a year starting in July 1950, he served on the front lines with the 25th Recon. During his second tour of Korean he won the ARCOM of Valor Medal for his actions in capturing two North Korean spies, on his own and while unarmed.”

In life Lee Wooten was a friend to all he met. He was Goose Pond Colony’s Maintenance Supervisor from 2002-2013. Lee passed this past year and has been missed by not only Goose Pond Staff but guest that regularly visit our area. Lee was always willing to help any visitor in any way that he could and made everyone welcome. Lee often had a story for every situation that involved his life experiences from his military service, working on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, or spending time with his family.

At his funeral Pastor Roy Hall best described Lee as the “Marlboro Man without the Cigarette.”



