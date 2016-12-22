NACC is authorized training for EMS national program

Written by Submitted

Northeast Alabama Community College is now an authorized training center for a national program called “The Difficult Airway Course: EMS”. Shelia Barnes, Emergency Medical Services Program Director at NACC, has just returned from the local course director’s orientation in Nashville.

The first course will be conducted December 12 and 13, at Calhoun Community College, in the Health Sciences Building, Tanner, Alabama, and is sponsored by both NACC and Calhoun.

“We are doing our first course at Calhoun as it is centrally located and the airway course national faculty will be traveling to Alabama to assist us in our first delivery,” said Barnes. “This course offering is the fruition of over a year of hard work and receiving a Perkins Grant. This has been a huge undertaking and I would like to acknowledge Dr. David Campbell, NACC President, and Dr. Mike Kennamer, Director of Workforce Development at NACC, for their support.”

Barnes also noted that, “In addition to offering this as an outreach continuing education course for EMS, Flight Services, and Critical Care Transport personnel, our paramedic graduates will receive this training as a part of their final semester of paramedic education.”

Those attending will learn the full range of airway management techniques, work with expert faculty who know the unique challenges facing EMS providers, use all of the airway devices, practice decision making and airway techniques in Code Airway Stations, face the most challenging patient scenarios in a no-risk environment, meet continuing education requirements, and receive a copy of the definitive airway textbook.

Didactic and hands-on training in crucial airway techniques include:

•Prediction of the Difficult Airway

•Video laryngoscopy and other advanced imaging devices

•Medication-assisted intubation (including RSI and RSA)

•Pediatric airway management

•Endotracheal tube introducers (bougie)

•Surgical Cricothyrotomy: open and percutaneous techniques

•Extraglottic devices

•Digital and nasal intubation*

•Capnography*

•CPAP and BiPAP*

•Ventilator Management*

*Denotes additional lectures that may be presented depending

on local protocols and policies, time availability and request.

NACC is the only Authorized Training Center in Alabama. The course is approved by CECBEMS, ASTNA, and AAPA. These courses are being offered throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and South Korea.

The cost of the course is $300 per person; however, agency discounts are available for registrations over five people. To register, please visit: https://www.regonline.com/DACEMSNEAL2014 .

For additional information about “The Difficult Airway Course: EMS”, go to www.theairwaysite.com.

For more information, contact Barnes at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2341, or by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .