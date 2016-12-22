SFD going pink

Written by Submitted

The Scottsboro Fire Department has started selling 2014 Breast Cancer Awareness shirts through September and October while supplies last. Since 2009, Scottsboro Firefighters have incorporated the color pink into their duty uniforms during the month of October to bring awareness to Breast Cancer. The shirts worn by the fire department are available to the public for purchase. Over the last 4 years, over 11,000 shirts have been sold by the department, and nearly $45,000 has been raised to assist breast cancer patients in Jackson County.

“The best thing about this fundraiser is that 100% of the proceeds stay in Jackson County.”

Brandy Fowler, office manager at SFD, coordinates the Going Pink Campaign. She also serves as a board member for Beauty and the Beast Fund since 2012.

“We started this to simply raise awareness, so some of the funds from the first year were sent to a national Breast Cancer organization and some stayed local. After that first year, we learned of the Beauty and The Beast Fund from Mrs. Christine Bennett. It’s a local fund that provides support to any breast cancer patient who lives in Jackson County and is undergoing treatments. Raising awareness and supporting breast cancer patients was something that was very near to Mrs. Bennett’s heart, so she naturally took interest in this project and shared information about the local fund with us. It’s a great organization for us to keep the money in the community and there is essentially no administrative or operational costs taken from donations. It has become as much a fundraising campaign as an awareness campaign. Now we give the money to the Beauty and the Beast Fund and it all stays local.”

For more information about Beauty and the Beast Fund, interested people can contact Brandy at the fire department or Ann Looney at Attorney Ken Looney’s office.

Businesses that wish to participate in bringing awareness and raising funds for local patients are encouraged to contact Brandy. Each year, over 100 local businesses support the campaign by allowing employees to wear shirts during October.

Shirts will be available at Firehouse #1, located downtown, throughout the month of September. Shirts are available for purchase Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at MMI Breast Center Monday – Thursday from 8-11 and 2-4. Order forms are also available by fax or email for businesses or large orders. For more information contact Brandy Fowler at 256-912-0537.