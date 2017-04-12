PRV Education Association to host Hee Haw and Talent Show

Written by Heather Garner

The Paint Rock Valley Education Association is sponsoring a “Hee-Haw and Talent Show” fundraiser at Paint Rock Valley High School on April 29. The show will begin at 6 p.m.

The show will be a perfect blend of comical and musical entertainment provided by talented performers from Paint Rock Valley and the surrounding areas. Several highlights of the event include the special guest performers, Facebook and YouTube singing sensation, Keisha Gardner, and Leon Venerable. There is also a lot of buzz about the meet and greet opportunity with local celebrity, Darren Knight, otherwise known as “Southern Mama”. Knight will be available for photographs and autographs.

In the line up of special guest musical performers, some of the songs featured will include those performed by the original “Hee Haw” singers and musicians.

Students from Paint Rock Valley High School will also be dancing, singing and even riding a six foot unicycle during the performance.

A variety of concessions will be available in the concession stand. Pinto beans, collard greens, cornbread and onions and homemade fried pies, in addition to traditional concessions will be available throughout the night.

Admission is as follows: Age 13 and up $8; Ages 7-12 $5; Ages 6 and under will be admitted free.

All proceeds will go to the Paint Rock Valley Association and will be used to provide resources for the student of Paint Rock Valley High School.