Clean Up Jackson County

Written by Heather Garner

The Jackson County Commission is asking for your help in cleaning up Jackson County. The 4th Annual Clean Up Campaign is where you, as a citizen, can assist. The Commission is emphasizing litter pick up throughout the month of May.

As a citizen, you can assist in this endeavor. Please think about the importance of not littering and how keeping our community litter free does so much to enhance the beauty of our county. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Participate in keeping Jackson County beautiful by setting aside a day for picking up litter in your neighborhood. You can make it a group effort. Grab a neighbor, family and friends to pick up litter. Commissioner’s are asking that you organize your clean up dates on the same Saturdays that the Community Clean Up trucks are in your area. Trucks will be at the following locations from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.: May 6, Section and Hytop Park; May 13, Pleasant View (Highway 71 and Highway 40) and Pleasant Grove Park; May 20, North Sand Mountain Park and Macedonia Fire Department; May 27, Skyline City Hall and Crow Mountain Fire Department.

Items accepted include old lawn furniture, scrap metal, tin, paper, cardboard, plastics and appliances. Items not accepted will include paint, tires, batteries, household trash and brush.

Supplies, such as bags, vests and litter pick up tools are available to use for this endeavor. To schedule supplies pick up, please call the Jackson County Commission at 256-574-9280.