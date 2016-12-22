Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS merges with Jackson County Board of REALTORS

Written by Heather Garner

The Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® announce a merger and chapter formation with the Jackson County Board of REALTORS® forming the new Jackson County Chapter of the Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS®. This is the first time since 1948 when we chartered, that our territory has extended beyond Madison County.

Special thanks to the outgoing two term Jackson County Board of REALTORS® President Paul Talley for his hard work and dedication to facilitate the formation of the Jackson County Chapter.

By becoming a chapter of the Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® the Jackson County members will receive access to the full slate of benefits and services provided to every Huntsville REALTOR®. We will also be hosting quarterly Chapter meetings for the Jackson County REALTORS®. To further ensure representation of Jackson County REALTOR® interests, Jackson County Chapter members will be given representation on the HAAR Board of Directors, through an election by Jackson County Chapter members. Serving as Chair of the Jackson County Chapter for 2017-2018 will be Ry Parker and Vice-Chair will be Pam Schrader.

As REALTORS®, collaboration and teamwork help us all achieve what’s best for our clients and customers. This exciting merger is the same. The Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® has always been the voice of real estate for our local marketplace, we believe that with the addition of Jackson County REALTORS®, this will only strengthen our collective REALTOR® brand across the greater Tennessee Valley.