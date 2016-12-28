City employees attend Alabama Operation Lifesaver

Written by Heather Garner

City of Scottsboro employees recently attended the Alabama Operation Lifesaver demonstration. Alabama Operation Lifesaver is visiting 40 communities across the state this year to promote safety around railroad tracks and trains. In recognition of the 40th anniversary of the rail safety organization, Alabama Operation Lifesaver is offering education programs to towns and cities across the state to further their mission of reducing collisions, injuries and deaths at highway rail grade crossing and along rail property.

In the United States, crossing incidents claim more than 250 lives per year, and deaths due to trespassing on railroad tracks result in 470 annual deaths. Every three hours a person is hit by a train in the United States. Despite efforts to eliminate incidents between pedestrians, motorists and trains, Alabama, which has approximately 3,500 miles of tracks and more than 6,000 crossings, still ranks amount the top states in the nation in the number of motor vehicle and trespassing incidents. During 2015, Alabama had 11 fatalities and three deaths due to trespassing incidents on railroads. There were 90 collisions, five fatalities and 34 injuries at rail road crossings during 2015. Scottsboro currently has 18 trains that pass through each day.

Alabama Operation Lifesaver reminds drivers to expect a train at every highway-rail crossing; never race a train to the crossing; it takes a train approximately one mile; or the length of 18 football fields to stop; never drive around lowered gates; only proceed through a crossing if you can clear the tracks without stopping; if your vehicle stalls on the tracks, get out and move away from the tracks in the direction from which the train is coming; always watch for other trains at a multiple track crossing.

Pedestrians should remember to cross tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings; using electronic devices near train tracks should prove deadly; tracks, trestles, rail yard and equipment are private property; walking or playing on tracks is illegal; and to never attempt to jump aboard railroad equipment.