Council hears about proposed building renovations

Written by Heather Garner

During a recent work session, Scottsboro council members discussed the Riverside Church renovations. Riverside is currently located in the old recreation center building, owned by the city. Representatives from Riverside requested approval to expand the restroom facilities, remove a portion of a wall, replace the lighting and replace the ceiling in the building. The upgrades would be paid for by the church. No city funds will be used. Currently Riverside is leasing the building for a term of approximately ten years.

Mayor Melton Potter also presented the city council with a resolution regarding landscaping on Veteran’s Drive. Potter stated that Dr. Bradford requested the landscaping in honor of Dr. Bradford’s father, Charles Bradford and of Mark Scott Skelton. The project requires approval from ALDOT to do the landscaping. Potter stated that the funding would be provided by an outside source.

Council members also heard from the Council on Aging regarding a request for a transit bus. The COA stated they are in need of an additional bus. The busses are used as long as possible. Currently the city route bus has 176,000 miles on it. The last time a bus was purchased by the city was 2005. COA requested the local share of 20 percent to purchase a bus for the city route. Currently, there is a 60/40 ratio of passengers in the city, 15 city residents on dialysis, are transported to treatment via the COA bus. Currently eight busses transport residents into the City of Scottsboro.

Council member Tony Wallingsford announced that he would be speaking to the Zoning Board in the near future regarding a personal issue. According to Wallingsford, it was insinuated that he had attempted to use his position to influence a situation and get away from obtaining a variance. Wallingsford stated that he did not feel any citizen within the city should have to request a variance. Wallingsford stated that he feels the issue uncovers a historical misinterpretation and unjust application of code enforcement, potentially leaving the city liable. Wallingsford stated, that while his situation is very small, he feels it represents a much larger issue within the city.