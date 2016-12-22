Public input on potential Bellefonte sale available online

Written by Submitted

The Tennessee Valley Authority today released a summary of the comments it received during a recent public comment period on potential future uses for theBellefonte Nuclear Plant site located near Hollywood, Ala.

Seventy-nine individuals and groups submitted their suggestions, which can be viewed at the Bellefonte project website at https://www.tva.com/bellefonte.

The 1,600-acre facility currently contains two unfinished nuclear units, plus a number of supporting structures, including transmission switchyards, warehouses and parking lots, suitable for a variety of industrial, commercial or residential uses.

TVA’s 2015 Integrated Resource Plan forecasts no need for the type of large, baseload power generation offered by the unfinished nuclear units, leading TVA leadership to encourage public input on whether it should sell the property as well as potential beneficial uses for the property.

Management and the TVA board of directors will consider these comments as part of the decision whether to authorize the site to be sold. This could be determined as early as the May 5, 2016, TVA Board meeting in Paris, Tenn. If the site is declared as surplus, TVA anticipates offering the property through a public auction process in accordance with Section 31 of the TVA Act.

During the deliberation period, those with questions regarding the specifics of the property may contact Gregory R. Signer, Associate General Counsel, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT-6A, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902-1401, by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or via phone at (865) 632-7889.