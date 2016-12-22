Harbin named TIME Dealer of the year

Written by Heather Garner

Hoyt Harbin III, dealer principal at Harbin Automotive, was recently named the 2016 TIME Dealer of the Year.

Harbin is one of a select group of 50 dealer nominees from across the country who was honored at the 99th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Exposition in Las Vegas recently.

“The TIME Dealer of the Year award nominees are business leaders and pillars of their communities, who have each given generously to support important charitable causes,” said Tim Russi, president of Auto Finance for Ally Financial. “Ally is proud to honor these dealers and to recognize their commitment to making a difference.”

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Harbin, 58, was chosen to represent the Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama in the national competition – one of only 50 auto dealers from 16,000 nationwide – nominated for the 47th annual award. The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year.

In 1979 tragedy struck the Harbin family, when Hoyt Jr’s first grandchild, Russ, lost his life. The tragedy shook the Harbin family and broke their hearts, but their faith in God sustained them. In 1980 Harbin joined the business with his father. According to Harbin, the business is and will always be faith based. Harbin stated that Hoyt Jr. and Hoyt Sr. live on through the business, their family, customers and employees at Harbin Automotive.

“This year, we were recognized as a 75-year Ford dealer, which has been very gratifying,” nominee Harbin said. “I’ve always thought of the many lives that have touched our company, but this 75-year award, along with having my sons working side by side with me, has left me speechless to describe my appreciation for this business and those who have been a part of its longevity.”

Harbin is a 1976 graduate of Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro and a 1980 graduate of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where he earned a B.S. in business finance and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. In 1980, he joined his father and grandfather at the Harbin Motor Company, established in 1940, as a salesperson. “I remember riding before daylight in the early 1960s with my dad and granddad in the new model Fords that were hidden in the pasture and were now arriving in our paper-covered showroom to be seen for the first time,” Harbin said. “If Bear Bryant or John Wayne needed me that day, I would have had to say no!”

After the loss of his father and grandfather, Harbin became dealer principal. Today, the fourth generation is set to carry on the family business, as son Win is sales manager and dealer successor at the Ford Lincoln store, and son Tanner is sales manager and dealer successor at Harbin’s Chevrolet store, also in Scottsboro. “My two sons and their teams are leading this old company today with hard work and building on years of great relationships and creating new ones every day,” he said. “And my dad and granddad live on through their family and almost equally through all the customers, employees and reps that often tell stories of them to my sons and new employees to paint the most beautiful picture of two great men.”

Harbin is committed to giving back to the community that his long-established business has served. He has supplied vehicles to nine high schools for driver’s education and the county technical school, as well as providing scholarships for Northeast Alabama Community College for the past 13 years. To encourage better grades from high school students, he has participated in a Mustang giveaway in 2004 and 2005 – a sweepstakes for junior and seniors in area schools who earn at least a B average.

A 31-year member of the Scottsboro Rotary Club, Harbin is most proud of establishing the DEAR Day program, which means “Drop Everything And Read day,” while president in 1996. “Each spring now for almost 20 years, every member of our club visits with, reads to and gives a book to each child in our three area schools, grades kindergarten through fourth,” he said. “This is possibly their first gift of a book by an adult and sadly in many cases their first time an adult other than a teacher has given them time and attention that they need and deserve by simply reading to them.”

Harbin is also a supporter of children’s sports teams; local festivals and events; the Boy Scouts of America (local troops); Habitat for Humanity; Jackson County Christmas Charities; Kickin’ Bass Coaches Tournament (proceeds go toward helping schools and children); American Red Cross; CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children in Jackson County); Scottsboro Three Arts Club; American Cancer Society Relay for Life; Scottsboro Women’s League, and many other national and local organizations.

He has also lent his time and talent to the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, FNB Bank of Scottsboro, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Northeast Alabama Community College Foundation and Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, to name a few.

In the opinion of Harbin, this award is not for him alone, it’s a tribute to his family, every employee who works for, or has ever worked for Harbin, his community and his customers.