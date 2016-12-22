Candidate financial reports

Written by Heather Garner Friday, 19 February 2016 13:34
Jackson County Board of Education Superintendant candidate Kevin Dukes reported $5,618.62, with one $500 contribution coming from Tennessee and expenditures in the amount of 4866.45. Dr. Bart Reeves reported expenditures in the amount of $7,015.72, with one $1,000 contribution from a resident of Rainsville; He reported expenditures in the amount of $7,015.72.
Other reports included Jackson County Commission District 3 candidates Dennis Miller and Melinda Gilbert, Jackson County Commission District 4 candidates Stacy Ledwell and James Michael Sisk and Jackson County Board of Education member District 2 candidates Cecil Gant and Felix Jackson. Those candidates are unopposed in their party races and will be on the November election ballot.
