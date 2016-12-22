Candidate financial reports

Written by Heather Garner

With the primary election coming up in less than two weeks, (March 1) candidates are filing the last of their campaign finance reports. According to the reports Jackson County School Board Member at Large candidate Dr. Angela Guess, who is challenging incumbent John Lyda, has received contributions throughout her campaign in the amount of $5,300. Over half of her contributions were made from herself. Guess has had expenditures in the amount of $5,250.94. Lyda reported self contributions in the amount of $5,000 with expenditures in the amount of $4,821.82

Jackson County Board of Education Superintendant candidate Kevin Dukes reported $5,618.62, with one $500 contribution coming from Tennessee and expenditures in the amount of 4866.45. Dr. Bart Reeves reported expenditures in the amount of $7,015.72, with one $1,000 contribution from a resident of Rainsville; He reported expenditures in the amount of $7,015.72.

Other reports included Jackson County Commission District 3 candidates Dennis Miller and Melinda Gilbert, Jackson County Commission District 4 candidates Stacy Ledwell and James Michael Sisk and Jackson County Board of Education member District 2 candidates Cecil Gant and Felix Jackson. Those candidates are unopposed in their party races and will be on the November election ballot.