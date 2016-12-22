TVA seeks comment on potential sale of Bellefonte Nuclear Plant

Written by Heather Garner

The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking the public for input on whether to sell the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant (BLN) site, a 1,600-acre peninsula located on Guntersville Reservoir near Hollywood, Alabama.





In addition to a nuclear plant use, some of the site infrastructure would support different uses including industrial, commercial and residential development. The site includes:

• Two partially constructed B&W pressurized light water reactors and associated facilities

• 500-kV and 161-kV switchyards

• Office buildings

• Warehouses

• A training center

• Parking lots

• Railroad spurs

• A helicopter landing pad

• 1,600 acres of land





“As we consider this decision, it is important that we hear from interested stakeholders, potential site developers and the general public,” said President and CEO Bill Johnson. “TVA has been investing at a minimal level to preserve the Bellefonte site for future generating use, should we need it.

“The 2015 Integrated Resource Plan, completed with public input, indicates it may be two decades before additional large baseload generation is needed,” he said. “It’s time we answer the question of whether TVA is serving the public well by retaining control of the Bellefonte site, or if others could make more beneficial use of it. And with economic development as a cornerstone of our mission, TVA wants to know if there is an entity interested in investing and creating jobs at this location.”

A public comment period begins today and will run through March 18, 2016. Once the public notice period ends, management and the TVA Board will review the comments, along with other pertinent information, to help decide whether to sell the property. If TVA’s Board of Directors declares the site surplus, TVA anticipates offering the property through a public auction process in accordance with Section 31 of the TVA Act.

TVA will accept written comments electronically and by conventional mail. Written comments should be sent to Sherry Quirk, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT-6, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902-1401 or by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Comments also may be submitted on the project website at https://www.tva.com/bellefonte.

Questions may be directed to Gregory R. Signer, Associate General Counsel, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT-6A, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902-1401, by email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or via phone at (865) 632-4131.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving more than 9 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

Contact :Gail Rymer-TVA Public Relations, Knoxville, (865) 632-6000 , This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ,(865) 632-2911



