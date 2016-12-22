U.S. company receives license to build tractors in Cuba

Written by Submitted

Paint Rock, Ala. –Cleber LLC announced Monday that it has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to build a tractor manufacturing facility in Cuba.

This was made possible through changes announced February 4th by the Department of Treasury and OFAC that establish a framework for American companies to participate in projects to help Cuba improve its economic environment and become a partner in the global economy.

“We are proud to take the next step forward in continuing to develop the Cuban economy and providing a means for farmers to directly benefit from their efforts.” says Horace Clemmons, Chief Executive Officer of Cleber LLC, “We appreciate the partnership shown by the governments of both countries in helping to progress this initiative.”

“Cleber chose tractors as the starting point for manufacturing because more than 70 percent of Cuba’s land has been returned to the private sector to be worked for the direct benefit of farmers. Family farmers and cooperative farms are critically important to Cuba’s economy and provide a strong demand for affordable equipment to increase their productivity,” said co-founder Saul Berenthal.

The facility will be built in the newly established Special Development Zone in Mariel (ZED Mariel) and operated under the framework established to encourage international investment.

Cleber’s first tractor model, Oggun, is designed with an Open System Manufacturing Model (OSMM) and is the first in a complete line of agricultural and light construction equipment. OSMM is based on principles of sustainability, ecological compliance, use of renewable energy, recyclability, and non-obsolescence.

Cleber LLC, based in Paint Rock, is a privately owned manufacturer of agricultural and light construction equipment based on an Open System Manufacturing Model (OSMM). This model provides for a simple, cost effective means for producing products that are sustainable and promotes the values of ecological compliance, renewable energy and recyclability. Greater efficiency in farming the land will allow today’s field workers to become part of tomorrow’s supply chain in distributing Cuban-grown agriculture to a wider geographic area.