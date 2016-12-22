Delegation to introduce new TVA in-lieu-of tax bill

Written by Heather Garner

The Jackson County Legislative Delegation will introduce a new TVA in-lieu-of Tax bill during this year’s legislative session.

The bill proposes that one percent of funds will go the Jackson County Economic Development Fund to be paid monthly until it reaches a balance of $1 million and will continue whenever the balance drops below the $1 million.

The County Commission may invest the funds to the benefit of local governments and entities in the county, in its discretion and expend the same for disaster relief in the county or for any economic purpose that benefits the county including but not limited to activity or purpose which provides creation or retention of jobs and employment opportunities in the county. The fund’s intent is to help recruit industry, matching grants.

The next $145,000 of each year’s payments will be paid to the Jackson County Hospital Board to provide ambulance services.

The next $35,000 will go the Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad.

The next $105,000 will be paid to the Jackson County Economic Development Authority (EDA) on an annual basis. The next $75,000 will also go the Jackson County EDA. That appropriation is to be placed in a special industrial development fund to be used only for the purpose of recruiting industry, matching grants, or special projects for site preparation.

After those appropriations, all Jackson County volunteer fire departments in good standing with the Jackson County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments will receive $7,500 each, annually. In addition, $35,000 will be distributed to the Jackson County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments.

The next $40,000 will go to The Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to promote tourism, workforce development and education, and retail and commercial development. Those funds will be disbursed in two $20,000 payments.

An annual account of the use of the funds described above will be furnished to the Jackson County Commission no later than September 30 each year. In the event an accounting is not furnished the Commission may reduce or terminate funding for the next fiscal year for failing to report.

Commencing October 1, 2016 the net payments remaining in the appropriations paid to Jackson County after the appropriations will be appropriated as follows: Two percent, as necessary, will be used to establish, equip and maintain a legislative office for the members of the state legislative delegation serving Jackson County with the remainder going to the Jackson County Commission’s General Fund.

Two percent of the remainder will be appropriated to the Jackson County EDA. Thirty-six percent will be appropriated to the public school system within Jackson County on a per pupil pro rata basis. Twenty-nine and one-half percent (29.5) will be appropriated to the incorporated municipalities on a population basis.

Thirty and one-half percent (30.5) of the payments will be placed in the county treasury general fund to be used for any lawful purpose by the county.

The new bill, if passed will eliminate the Legislative Delegation’s Discretionary Committee that currently appropriates funds from the Discretionary Fund.

The Jackson County Legislative Delegation consists of Senator Steve Livingston and representatives, Ritchie Whorton and Tommy Hanes.

The Alabama State Legislature convened yesterday, February 9, for its annual regular session.