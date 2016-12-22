Habitat's chili challenge set for February 27

Written by Heather Garner

The 2016 Habitat for Humanity of Jackson County Chili Challenge will be held Saturday, February 27 at the Goose Pond Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at First Southern State Bank, First Jackson Bank and Chamber of Commerce. Tickets in advance are $6, and at the door will be $7, kids 6 & under free.

There will be a cash giveaway, chili hot dog lunch (11-1), entertainment, silent auction, country store and bake sale. Sample challengers chili and vote for your favorite!

There will be five awards presented to challengers this year. These awards will include the Judges Choice, Best Presentation, Most Popular, Professional and Habitat Board of Directors Award. Three judges will taste every challenger’s chili and choose a favorite recipe. Challengers will also be judged on the most original, colorful and creative costume and set up.

Challengers are asked to sell a minimum of ten tickets. Those who wish to participate should arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. to set up their display. Each challenger should bring approximately one and a half gallons of chili. Chili should be heated and ready for judging by 9:30 a.m. All tables, chairs, tasting cups, spoons, and napkins will be provided. Challengers should bring their own utensils, crock pots, extension cords, hot pads, serving spoons and paper towels. Challengers are also encouraged to bring snacks, crackers, cookies, chips, cheese, etc. for the public to sample or add to their chili.

All funds raised will be used for Habitat of Humanity of Jackson County. These funds will help provide decent, affordable housing for the citizens of Jackson County and will help make a significant difference in the lives of people without adequate housing.

For more information please contact Gail, Tina or Wally at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or by calling 256-259-0432 or 256-574-1351.