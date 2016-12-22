Mayor delivers state of city address

Written by Heather Garner

Mayor Melton Potter recently gave his annual State of the City address, sponsored by the Scottsboro- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, at the Scottsboro Electric Power Board. Potter began by recognizing other elected officials who attended the meeting. Potter then recognized and thanked over 200 city employees for all of their hard work.

Potter reported that the newly constructed service road was completed and the second portion of the road should be opened soon. He also stated that at least four different developers have shown interest since the construction of the service road was completed. Potter stated that he is hopeful that businesses will get in there in the near future.

Potter stated that the batting cages were completed at Veteran’s Field in 2015. The cages are open 24/7 no charge for use. He reported that the batting cages had been shut down for the past few weeks, due to flood damage but expected them to reopen soon.

Other projects Potter spoke of included the newly constructed dog park, and a .6 mile walking trail at the soccer fields.

Potter also spoke about the redevelopment of the old K-Mart building. He stated that 18 months ago Dunham’s opened. Within two months of K-Mart closing, Petsense, Ollie’s, Dollar Tree and Roden Baggett moved into the building. Potter stated that over the 18 month time period the businesses have done $6.2 million in business, bringing in $192,000 in tax dollars to the City.

According to Potter during 2015 the Jackson County Economic Development Authority along with the Scottsboro Industrial Board worked hard to bring new jobs to the area. He stated that four industries in Scottsboro announced 77 new jobs, and $67.7 million in investments for expansion. The entire county saw 314 new jobs created, with $88 million in investments for expansion. Potter stated, “The key is working to expand our existing businesses and industry.”

Potter reported that plans for the downtown remodeling project are currently 70 percent complete. The project will be completed with funds from a $1 million grant. According to Potter the last improvements were done in the 1970’s. This project will include new sidewalks, landscaping, trash cans and cross walks. After project completion, citizens will be able to both enter and exit on all sides of the square from the inside. Construction is expected to begin in February, 2017.

Potter stated that takes full responsibility for all of the problems with the Woods Cove and Porter Road projects. He stated that there were many base problems that weren’t foreseen. Problems were further compounded because there was a subcontractor who closed a portion of the road, and that weather had further impacted the project. Potter stated that the project is currently moving forward.

Potter reported that the next projects will be Ridgedale Road, with an expected bid date of October, Clemmons Road, with a bid date of June and Micah Way.

Potter also announced a few upcoming projects around the city including a new entrance and exit at the soccer fields, including the possibility of a new parking lot, and an extension of 5,000 feet to the walking trail at Goose Pond, bringing the trail “almost out to Highway 79.”

During the address Potter announced that the City Council recently approved a $12,500 budget amendment to approve bringing the Jr. World Bass Fishing Tournament Championship to Scottsboro. J.P. Parsons briefly addressed the crowd and stated that champions from 40 states and one Canadian province would be attending. The event is scheduled for August 6 through August 8.

Potter also spoke of four capital projects he recently presented to the City Council. Potter stated these projects will “aid in public safety and add to our city.” The projects include renovation of Veteran’s Field; renovation of the swimming pool at the Rec-Com; remodeling and an addition of the living quarters at Fire Station No. 3; and an addition to the Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Center. Potter stated that he is hopeful the city council will support these projects in the near future.

Potter went on to say, “At the end of the day it all comes down to money. Our finances are healthy. Our current debt on bond issues is $22.9 million. Our yearly payment is $1.5 million. If we add this $3 million, we can still afford it. Our payment will not go up. Our 2015 -2016 budget was $300,000 less than last year’s budget and the same as it was in 2012-2013. We budget conservatively. We don’t anticipate revenue increases. Last year the city collected over $9.2 million in sales tax, and that’s a lot of money. Our sales tax increased by 4.7 percent; lodging 14 percent, business license 3 percent, but then we saw an 11 percent TVA in lieu of tax decrease.”

Potter ended by stating, “ I feel that our city has more to offer than a similar size city. We want to stand here next year and tell you that more projects more industry and more retail have come here I feel like the state of our city is very good and all of our employees are working to make it great. Hope that God may bless you and the City of Scottsboro.”