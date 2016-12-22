Stevenson police chief charged with Civil Rights offense

Written by Heather Garner









The Justice Department announced today that a grand jury in the Northern District of Alabama charged the Chief of Police of Stevenson, Alabama, Daniel Winters, 55, with two counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law.





The indictment alleges that on or about March 22, 2015, Winters physically assaulted an arrestee, and willfully failed to intervene to stop another person from using unreasonable force during the arrest. The assault caused the arrestee to suffer bodily injuries.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation. The investigation remains ongoing. The matter is being prosecuted by Special Litigation Counsel Forrest Christian and Trial Attorney Samantha Trepel of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Deputy Chief Laura Hodge of the Northern District of Alabama.



