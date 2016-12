Written by Heather Garner

The Scottsboro City Council recently approved a motion to support remote sellers legislation. The legislation requires certain out of state retailers to collect sales and use tax on sales made in Alabama, even though they may not have physical presence in the State. The legislation went into effect on January 1, 2016, and requires out of state sellers, who have a substantial economic presence in the state to collect the taxes. The standards set that require the tax be charged include those who have retail sales of personal property greaterthan $250,000, those who maintain, occupy or use Alabama as a place of business, are qualified to do business in Alabama, those who utilize employees, agents, salesmen or other personnel to sell, deliver or take orders in Alabama, those who solicit orders for property by mail in Alabama, those who use a franchise or license operating under its trade name; those who solicit orders through advertising in Alabama; those who maintain any contract with Alabama; and those who distribute catalogs or advertise matters resulting in orders from Alabama residents.

Council members also voted on and approved the Transportation Alternative Program resolution. This 80/20 grant will allow for a traffic pattern change near Laurel and Willow Street