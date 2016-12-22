Fire results in five fatalities

Written by Keri Coots

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of a fire on County Road 296 in Bryant that resulted in the deaths of five people.

Carolyn Quals, age 63; Kimberly Alexander, 34; Tony Alexander, 42; Breanna Alexander, 8; and Emily Alexander, 6, all perished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Bryant Fire Department, Higdon Fire Department and Flat Rock Fire Department responded to the midnight fire.







