Mayor makes capital improvements proposal

Written by Heather Garner

During the recent Scottsboro City Council work session and meeting, Mayor Melton Potter proposed four capital improvement projects to the city council. Potter proposed that Veteran’s Field baseball complex be renovated at a cost of $1 million. His proposal included a new concession stand, handicap rest -rooms new dugouts, fencing, netting and a score keepers booth. The proposal included removing everything at the field, other than the four playing fields. Potter explained that the fields were built in 1974 and very little has been done to the fields since that time. Potter proposed that demolition and construction begin in July with completion to be done by April.

Potter also proposed renovation of the pool area at the Scottsboro Rec*Com. Potter explained that the translucent panels are faded. He proposed that those panels be replaced with more advanced, economical panels, new HVAC be installed, pool decking be resurfaced and locker rooms be remodeled at a cost of $1 million.

Potter proposed that Fire Station No. 3 receive a $500,000 improvement to its living quarters. This project would include demolition of the current 2,000 square feet of living quarters and rebuilding with an additional 1,000 square feet of living quarters.

Potter also proposed a 3,000 square foot expansion for the Heritage Center. According to Potter, in 2013 a partnership was formed between the County Commission, Legislative Delegation and the City Council for the heritage center project. At that time all three planned to help by paying $200,000, since that time the County Commission and Legislative Delegation have became unable to support the project.

Potter explained to the council that the $3.1 million in projects could be paid for by adding an additional $3 million in bonds. According to Potter, the city currently pays a $1.5 million payment for current bonds. In 2020, according to potter, that payment is expected to fall to $947,000. Potter further explained that with the $3 million in additional bonds, in 2016 the bond payment would only increase approximately $50,000. All bond indebtedness for the City of Scottsboro is currently expected to be paid off in 2041. Potter stated he feels these projects will enhance the quality of life and public safety.

Council member Keith Smith stated in response that everyone knows that the potential for something happening in this country could happen at any moment, and while it may not be something local, the economy could go down and there may be a time when the City ofScottsboro might need to just sit back and wait. Smith stated that all money received from the city sales tax keeps them going, and many people are starting to shop online more which has the potential to affect those funds.

Council member Tony Wallingsford stated that he felt they needed to examine wants and needs and prioritize projects.

Potter responded by stating sales tax has increased approximately 5 percent in the last two years.

During the City Council meeting that followed, council members voted on and approved a payment in the amount of $12,500 to the Scottsboro- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce for the World Junior Bass fishing tournament. These funds include a $5,000 banquet and a $7,500 host fee.

Members also approved an alcohol license for Los Patrillos Mexican Restaurant and Grill; and a resolution to approve sign upgrades for signs to be placed on Highway 72 entering Scottsboro.