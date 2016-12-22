Whitton back in court, now in federal custody

Written by Heather Garner

Barry Whitton was back in court recently on a hearing regarding his recent Motion for a new trial. Among other things, Whitton, through his attorneys alleges: that the verdict of the jury was contrary to the overwhelming weight of the evidence and the law, that the court erred in failing to sustain each and every motion made by the defense, that the defendant failed to receive a fair trial, that the defendant was improperly convicted, that the court erred in failing to overrule each and every objection made and offered by the State, and among other things, impeaching information was not disclosed. The motion further alleges that David Young, a witness for the state who testified that Whitton confessed to him had previously asserted a defense of insanity and diminished capacity in prior federal charges. The motion also states that the defense renews their motion to recuse and motion to dismiss the indictment.

Defense attorney Gerald Paulk began the hearing by alleging that the interstate agreement on detainers was violated and the indictment should have been set aside. Assistant Alabama Attorney General Jason Hensley argued that the Defendant has been in state custody the entire time and the interstate agreement on detainers was not violated.

That the court failed to allow a statement of Peggy Erby dated December 16, 1997, the defense argued that the statement should have been admitted, although Erby is deceased because it directly contradicts statements made by Shane Byrum, who is also deceased. Erby’s statement was that Byrum knew Michelle and that the two were romantically involved. Erby’s statement alleges that Michelle spoke of being abused by her husband, in her presence along with Byrum’s presence. Paulk argued that Byrum could have had a motive to murder Michelle or have her murdered. Hensley argued that the statements were properly left out of the trial.

Paulk also argued that statements made by Donna Joe Helms should have been admitted. Helms’ statement was that she was involved and present when Michelle was murdered. The statement was made on March 31, 2000. The statement alleged that Jeremy Kidd, a man who committed suicide in 1998, killed Michelle. Paulk argued that it meets the exception of the hearsay rule due to Kidd’s unavailability. Helms testified during the murder trial that she lied on the statement. Hensley stated that the testimony of Donna Joe Helms was also properly left out. Helms’s statements were hearsay within hearsay according to Hensley.

Paulk further arguedthat the testimony of Jason Lee Brown should not have been admitted. Brown testified regarding a series of events about altercations between himself and Whitton. Brown testified that prior to learning of Michelle’s disappearance and death, sometime between 1993 and 1997, Whitton became upset over his failure to return an extension cord. Ultimately Whitton threatened to pour gasoline on him and set him on fire. However, Brown did not report it to anyone at the company where they both worked. Brown also failed to report this to authorities. He stated that he did not come forward with the information until a member of law enforcement came to his home in 1998. According to Brown, Whitton used to tell him he could kill someone and they would never be found. Whitton also stated to him that he could bury someone under a pile of rocks and that he could put a body in a bathtub full of maggots and it would never be found. Paulk argued that the only reason Brown’s testimony was offered was to make it appear that Whitton is a bad, sick or evil guy. Paulk argued that when there are prior bad acts or crimes, they’re not admissible and are only being offered to show the bad character of Whitton and the testimony was used to poison the mind of the jurors.

Hensley argued that Paulk did object to the testimony of Jason Lee Brown, and also asked for a mistrial, but did not once object under the 404b grounds. During the trial, Paulk moved for a mistrial based on Brown’s testimony that statements were made to him by Whitton 21 years ago and 4 years prior to Michelle’s disappearance. Judge John Graham denied the motion during trial.

Defense attorney Jake Watson argued that on May 8 a Motion for disclosure of impeaching information, that was granted was filed. But, that impeaching information was withheld until the witnesses, David young and Kenneth McNally, were about to take the stand. According to Watson, just as Young was about to take the stand, felonies he was convicted of were handed to the Defense counsel on a handwritten note.

Watson argued that the State not providing the information until immediately prior to the witnesses testimony did not allow the defense sufficient time to look up background information and that it hindered the defense from having a full, extensive cross examination and deprived the defendant from having a fair jury. In looking after the trial Watson stated that Young may have been an armed career criminal, which is automatically a 15 year sentence.

Watson stated that federal court documents, which are currently sealed appear that the witnesses did get a break and it could have been because of testimony regarding Whitton. Watson would request that the court inquire about that and get the information.

Assistant Attorney General Lea Gwathney responded by stating that neither witness received anything from the State nor the federal government for their testimony in this case.

Judge Graham denied Whitton’s motion and remanded him back to federal custody. He was transported to Beckley Correctional facility last week.