Scottsboro DRA to help improve downtown area

Written by Heather Garner

Improvements can be made to the exterior of the building, as long as it faces a public street or parking area and is within the DRA’s district.

The Scottsboro Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) has been making progress in establishing a Facade Grant Application that assists downtown property owners with improving the facade of a building. The DRA announced last month grants were being accepted.

Approved applicants will be reimbursed fifty percent, up to $750, of the renovation cost. For example, if a building sees $1500 in renovations, the DRA will reimburse the applicant $750. The DRA is hoping this will encourage improvements to continue to be made.

“This is an excellent opportunity for business owners in downtown Scottsboro to join our efforts in bringing new life to the square,” said DRA Vice Chairman Dr. Andrew Hodges. “Our aim is to remind the public of how special our town is, as well as the potential we have for a rebirth of downtown.”

Several steps must be taken to apply for the facade grant and there are several requirements for property owners to meet for qualification. Properties with historic significance will be given preference.

“There has already been several property owners to make improvements to the facades of their buildings in the last year, but the DRA would like to offer an incentive for additional renovations to be made,” said Brent Miller, city council liaison to the DRA. “With help from groups like REVIVE, Downtown Scottsboro and the Scottsboro Tourism Advisory Committee, downtown is seeing some activity and we all believe that if we continue working together we can accomplish so much more.”

Applicants must submit items such as estimates, property owner approval, photos of the existing condition of the building and a rendering of the proposed project, etc. Along with the application, a letter from the Architectural Review Board, noting approval of the plans must also be enclosed.

“The DRA will be announcing another great improvement to the square soon,” said DRA

Chairman Deborah Light. “The group has been looking into a variety of ways we can assist with the revitalization of downtown Scottsboro and we are now on track to make a few of those things possible.”

Those interested in applying may pick up an application at Scottsboro City Hall or call DRA secretary Cathy Mitchell at 256-599-4717 to have an application sent to them.