Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign in full swing

Written by Heather Garner

The Annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, kicked off by The Salvation Army each year on Thanksgiving Day, began in 1891 as a fund raiser to provide Christmas Dinner for the poor.

Jackson County Salvation Army’s goal for last year’s Red Kettle season was to raise $20,000, after receiving an anonymous donation of $10,000, that goal was exceeded. This year’s goal is $30,000. While more volunteers have signed up to ring the bell this year, the season is starting out slow monetarily. The Red Kettle Campaign enables the organization to continue year round efforts at helping those in need. All donations made to Jackson County’s Salvation Army assist with local needs.

Originally known as The Christian Mission, The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 by William Booth. Booth and his wife took to the streets to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. Soon The Salvation Army had over 1,000 volunteers helping the poor and spreading the gospel. Today, The Salvation Army provides assistance for over 30 million people yearly.

Jackson County Salvation Army board members are continuously working to raise funds for local needs. 82 cents of every dollar spent by The Salvation Army goes directly toward client services.

The Jackson County Salvation Army assists with the free community Thanksgiving dinner held annually at Randall’s Chapel UMC in Scottsboro. Fire victims who need assistance with clothing and other household needs are assisted with donations and funds received by the store. During times of disaster The Salvation Army works around the clock with relief efforts. During the April 2011 tornadoes the Jackson County Salvation Army fed approximately 85,000 people in our area. There is also a food bank located at the Jackson County Salvation Army Store that remains stocked to assist families in need with raised funds. The Salvation Army also works closely with local communities. Children from all over the United States go to Camp Hidden Lake, ran by The Salvation Army, free of charge for a week of learning about God, building relationship skills and having fun. This is just another opportunity provided by The Salvation Army that some children my not otherwise have. More than 30 children from Jackson County participated in camp this summer.

During the Christmas season an angel tree is placed at The Salvation Army store yearly with names of local children in need. In the United States approximately 1 million angels are adopted from an Angel Tree yearly. Each angel is provided with an item from their “want” list and an item from their “need” list. Last year 35 angels were placed on the tree in Jackson County and by the second week in December, only 15 were unadopted. So far this Christmas season, over 50 angels have been placed on the tree, and only one has been adopted..

Ridgeway says volunteers young and old are always needed. Anyone age 16 or older can volunteer at the store. If children would like to volunteer they are allowed to do so with supervision from a parent or guardian.

If you or someone you know would like to donate time or money to assist The Salvation Army, please contact Tracey Ridgeway at the Salvation Army Store located on Willow Street. Salvation Army Cookbooks are also available for purchase at the store or with any board member.



