Mayor Melton Potter releases statement regarding Woods Cove Road and Porter Road

Written by Heather Garner

Since construction began on Porter Road and Woods Cove Road projects we have received many complaints.

Johnson and Associates of Huntsville is the engineer for the project and Wiregrass Construction is the general contractor.

Some of the complaints have been closing of the road, insufficient signage related to road closings, no flagmen, rude flagmen, waiting in traffic, and condition of the road.

Last Monday a subcontractor responsible for culvert replacement dug up a culvert and closed the road just past the entrance to Woods Cove. The contractor then did not show up for three days in essence closing the road for no reason. This was unacceptable and caused undue hardships.

Each time we have receive a complaint we contact the General Contractor and ask him to address the specific complaint. I personally have had meetings with the contractor and engineers as late as last Friday expressing our concerns and disapproval of the road closing and other complaints.

The portion of Woods Cove Road from Parks Avenue to Air Evac has required removing a large amount of base than normal. The contractor has been spending all of their time and efforts in order to get the road passable. Of course rain played a part in this process last week putting them a couple of days behind.

So where are we today?

Porter Road from just past the entrance to Woods Cove will remain closed for at least the next 6 weeks. There are 3 culverts that need to be torn out and replaced before the road is reopened to Highway 72.

We have been told by the general contractor that if everything goes well the portion from Parks Avenue to Air Evac will be paved by Wednesday of this week.

The contract calls for completion of the project within 120 working days from early October. Of course the weather plays an important part in when this project will be completed.

I apologize for the inconvenience experienced by those who live in areas of Woods Cove Road and Porter Road. If you do not live in this area I ask that you avoid the area during construction. While I do not think the best decisions have been made so far by the contractors and engineers I trust they will take into consideration the impact on those who live in the area in future decisions.

This project is not just a simple resurfacing project. This road has been in terrible shape for many years due to the lack of base underneath the road. We do not want the road to fail so now is the time to strengthen the base. Also, the road will be widened, drainage improved along the road, and culverts replaced. This is a major project with many challenges.

I ask that you be patient with us and realize that there might be delays in traffic when you leave your homes.

If you have any complaints or questions please call me at 256-912-0501 (office) or 256-599-4641 (cell)



