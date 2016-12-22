Jackson County Board of Education chooses Superintendent

Written by Heather Garner

In June the Jackson County Board of Education appointed Dr. Dale Edwards superintendent (filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Ken Harding) for a period of 90 days.

Edwards appointment will expire September 1.

After a series of interviews with five applicants for the position, this week a special called board meeting was held Friday morning. During the meeting the Jackson County Board of Education announced that they would extend an offer to fill the unexpired term of superintendent of Jackson County Schools to Dr. Bart Reeves.

During the meeting a motion was made by board member Charles West to extend the offer to Reeves. The motion was seconded by board member Cecil Gant. Prior to the vote, board member Chad Gorham interjected and asked for discussion. Gorham stated " I feel that this is not in the best interest of the board and this system, due to the fact that we have someone with over 35 years experience and has been an integral part in helping develop what we have before us today. I think the board needs to reconsider this motion and consider one of our own, who I think through the interview process has proved to be more than highly qualified and the best choice for this position."

Board member Kenneth Storey stated, "I can't see how anybody looks over a person that's been dedicated for 30 years and help run our county and we pass her over and try to give it to a person that's only been an elementary principle, hasn't had any experience in a central office. If we do that, we're doing a great injustice to the Jackson County Board of Education and students. In the interview , I saw misleading questions asked to Mrs. guess that weren't asked to other candidates, I think we did the interview wrong."

Gant asked if he participated in asking questions during the interviews. Lyda asked if Storey reviewed all packets in the attorneys office. Storey answered, "I did." Lyda asked again " Did you go to the attorneys office and look at all the packets?" Storey stated "I did, the packets were given to us." After discussion a vote was held on the Motion. West, Gant and Lyda voted yes. Storey and Gorham voted no. The vote carried 3-2. Board members are unsure of when Reeves will be able to take his seat as superintendent. He currently serves as principal of Cherokee Elementary School in Guntersville.

After the meeting West was asked why he felt Reeves was the best candidate for the position. Lyda interjected by having County Attorney John Porter present. In Porter's presence, West stated, " I just think he's best for the students of Jackson County. I done what I thought was best for the students."

During a review of candidate interviews, that can be found on the board of education's website, Attorney John Porter explained to each candidate that they would be asked the same questions. Each candidate was asked the first question, "Why are you interested in leading Jackson County Schools? " Dr. Angela Guess answered, " I have been a part of the Jackson County School District since 1979. I was experienced in education when I came to Jackson County. I wanted to be a part of the community of which I live. I wanted to give back. I made a commitment to Jackson County School System 36 years ago. I am invested in this county. I am invested in the future. And, I am invested in our children, they are the future. We need to keep moving forward. I believe I can bring stability during this time of transition. I have a vision for our school district."

Dr. Bart Reeves was asked the same question. He answered, " Jackson County is a great school system. My wife is a graduate from Pisgah High School. She is a teacher, she has many friends who are attorneys, businessmen, educators. I know what kind of graduate that this school system produces, and I want to be a part of that."



