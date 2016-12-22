New link to Scottsboro Police Department

Written by Heather Garner

The tip411 system is a popular and powerful crime fighting tool that has been used successfully to reduce crime and increase police engagement with the public in over 1,200 communities across the United States.





The technology will help to connect the police department directly with our residents that live within our city.The tip411 application allows residents to engage with the police department from the palm of their hand via their smart phone or from a computer. This service is free to the public and will be funded using illicit drug money seized by the police department. The police are hoping that this line of communication will be the beginning of a new relationship with the citizens of Scottsboro and foster a common goal of keeping our community as crime free as possible.

Police Chief Ralph Dawe, along with the support of Mayor Melton Potter and the City Council, are implementing this technology at an exciting time as the tip411 company has just released its innovative new tip411 Version7.0

These new features will help our police officers better receive, review and respond to tips from the public in a timely fashion as well as having the capability of sending out crucial information to the public when emergency events occur.Police Chief Ralph Dawe and members of the Scottsboro Police Department realize that many times people may see something or have information about a crime but don’t feel comfortable calling and reporting it to the police for fear of bothering the police or just being labeled as a “snitch”.Tip411 removes that fear by allowing residents to text or submit web tips to the Scottsboro Police Department anonymously.

When a resident sends information to the Scottsboro Police using tip411,the system or service removes all identifying information and officers receive information as a random string of characters; not your name, not your phone number, not your address, nothing. No identifiers. The person providing the information is completely confidential.

“The public is and always will be our greatest crime fighting resource and we hope that Scottsboro residents will utilize the tip411 program to share important information such as suspicious activity, illicit drug information, domestic violence, and any other crimes,” said Chief Ralph Dawe.“But I want to remind the public that this system is not designed to take the place of an actual emergency 911 call. In emergency instances, the public should still continue utilize the emergency 911 calling system by calling 911.”

“This system has been successful in communities across the U.S.” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “Departments have been helped tremendously by members of the public who have sent anonymous text messages to police with important information that often leads to arrests, and we’re confident Scottsboro will have success as well.”

“The system is simply another tool relative to our “Citizens Academy” that we host every year. Programs such as these allow our community to play an active role in helping our police officers keep our community safe. Citizens could provide information to help prevent and solve crimes. It will also allow the Scottsboro Police to efficiently communicate with residents to warn or alert them of certain events that may occur within the city,” said, Chief Ralph Dawe.

To use tip411, residents simply need to text their tip to 847411 and begin their message with “tipspd” or for a more convenient method of communication, download the free “tipspd” App or application for iPhone or Android devices.

Officers or dispatchers will receive this tip and will respond to the tipster in real time to create an anonymous, crime fighting conversation and exchange of information.

User types “tipspd” plus their tip on their cell phone or PDA and texts it to “847411” (TIP411 service) or use the free “App” or application. The text message is encrypted and an alias is generated, masking the identity of the sender from the police. The police have no way of determining the user’s identity.The sender is then able to converse (anonymously) with the police department regarding their tip and any additional information they may be able to provide at the police request.

All residents are encouraged to register and download the application. They will also receive public safety alerts from the Scottsboro Police Department via Email and/or text message applications concerning traffic accidents, storm warnings, road closures or to assist the police to look out for particular persons or vehicles that police may be searching for.

For more information about the tip411 system and the “tipspd” link to the anonymous web tip form, please visitwww.cityofscottsboro.com. There you will find the link to the police department’s newest web site design and the information needed to register or you may call 256-574-4468 during business hours.



