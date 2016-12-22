World Elder Abuse Awareness Day set

Written by Heather Garner

Thousands of elderly persons and adults who have disabilities are abused, neglected and exploited in Alabama each year. To help raise awareness, communities and professionals across the nation, and across the world, unite annually on June 15 to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. One simple thing everyone can do on June 15 to raise awareness of elder abuse is wear purple. Purple is the color nationally recognized to represent elder abuse awareness.

Governor Robert Bentley has proclaimed June 15 as World Elder Abuse Day. "because the elderly are often dependant on others for their care and may become isolated, they are vulnerable to abuse, neglect and exploitation," said Jackson County Department of Human Resources Director Kristie Crabtree. " Sadly, victims are most often abused, neglected and exploited by individuals who are known and trusted by the elderly person." " No matter how difficult the challenge, with the help of our community partners, our Adult Protective Services workers investigate reports and arrange protection. They are strongly committed to ensuring the safety and well being of the elderly, " Mrs. Crabtree said.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is responsible for the investigation of adult abuse, neglect and exploitation. DHR also partners with over 30 agencies as members of the Alabama Council for Prevention of Elder Abuse which works to raise awareness of elder abuse prevention.

In 2014, the Alabama Department of Human Resources investigated over 6,700 reports of suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults statewide, which included elderly person. Mandated reporters include physicians, practitioners of the healing arts and caregivers; however, anyone can make a report by contacting their county DHR office of local law enforcement agency.

Elder abuse is gravely under reported. Please help us protect our vulnerable citizens who have contributed so much to our community. If you suspect mistreatment of an elderly person or an adult person with disabilities, please call Jackson County DHR at 256-575-6000. You can make a real difference in the life of a vulnerable adult by recognizing signs of mistreatment and taking action by reporting abuse. Reports can also be made toll free to the Adult Abuse Hotline at 1-800-458-7214. All reports are confidential.



