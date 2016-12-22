Written by Heather Garner

Jackson County's TVA in Lieu of Tax bill has died in the Alabama Legislature.

The proposed bill began the four week advertising process the first week of May. After the new bill was advertised for a period of four weeks, it was to be presented to the House and Senate for approval. However, due to time constraints the bill died prior to being proposed.

The current law created a Jackson County Discretionary Committee consisting of 6 members. The members included the chair of the county commission, a member of the county commission, the revenue commissioner, State Senator and two state House of Representatives members, who represent Jackson County. The law also increased the hospital’s portion to $145,000; The Jackson County Economic Development Authority's (JCEDA) portion was increased to $180,000, plus an additional 2 percent; The volunteer fire departments were added with an appropriation of $5,000 each; the Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department was added and granted $30,000 per year; the Jackson County Rescue Squad was given $25,000 per year ; The Legislative Delegations portion was increased to 2 percent; schools were decreased to 33.5 percent; municipalities were decreased to 25.5 percent; Jackson County’s portion was decreased to 25.5 percent; and the Jackson County Discretionary Fund (critical needs fund) was given 11.5 percent. The county is responsible for all of the funds distributed, except for the Discretionary Funds. In the 2013-2014 fiscal year the Discretionary Fund’s total was $947,117.88. A total of $864,680 of those funds is appropriated to various agencies throughout the county on an annual basis.

In the new proposed law one percent of all funds would have been distributed into a fund named the Jackson County Economic Development Fund. The County Commission would have been responsible for distributing and paying into the fund the first one percent of all TVA funding until the fund reaches a balance of $1 million. Payments would continue whenever the fund balance drops below $1 million. Otherwise the funds would be placed into the Jackson County Commission’s General Fund. Of the $1 million in funding the County Commission may invest the funds to the benefit of all local governments in the county, at its discretion, for any economic purpose that benefits the county, including but not limited to any activity or purpose that provides for the creation or retention of jobs and employment opportunities in the county. Participating local governments will be permitted to apply for funds for these purposes; the first $40,000 would go to the Greater Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, the same amount they previously received from the Discretionary Committee's annual appropriations for the Forward Jackson project. In the event TVA funding is reduced the amount would be reduced by the same percentage. The next $145,000 would be paid to the Jackson County Hospital Board; the next $105,000 would be paid to the Jackson County Economic Development Authority. In addition to all other amounts, the next $75,000 would also be paid to the JCEDA. All Jackson County volunteer fire departments in good standing would receive $5,000; The Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department Association will receive $30,000, subject to reduction in the event of TVA in lieu of tax reduction; $25,000 will be paid to the Jackson County Rescue Squad; The Jackson County legislative office will receive the same 2 percent, with any remaining funds to be deposited to the Jackson County General Fund; 2 percent will be paid to the JCEDA; 36 percent will be paid to schools; 29.5 percent will be paid to municipalities; Jackson County’s general fund will receive 33.5 percent. This bill cut out the 11.5 percent previously used for annual appropriations such as CASA, Christmas Charities, Senior Expo, Boys and Girls Club and Children's Advocacy.

It is unknown at this time if the Discretionary Fund Committee will resume business or if the funds will be placed on hold until the next Alabama Legislative Session. The Jackson County Legislative Delegation office confirmed the bill had died. However, Representative Tommy Hanes suggested that the bill could possibly be presented during special session.



