Whitton transferred from Jackson County Jail

Written by Heather Garner

The Clarion Newspaper has confirmed that Barry Van Whitton has not been placed back in federal custody.

Whitton was moved from the Jackson County Jail to the Cullman County Jail yesterday for unknown reasons. The Alabama Attorney General's Office commented, "Barry Van Whitton was transferred from the Jackson County Jail to the Cullman County Correctional Facility on Thursday, May 14, 2015, where he will be detained pending trial, and there are no further comments."

