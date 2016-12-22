Celebrity Chef Luncheon to be held

Written by Heather Garner

A Celebrity Chef Luncheon will be held at the First Methodist Church in Scottsboro on Friday, April 17 beginning at 11 a.m. The luncheon, sponsored by United Methodist Women will feature Sister Schubert Barnes and Betty Sims, authors of the recently released cookbook, Celebrations of the Heart.

Barnes often sets the pace at her bakeries in Luverne, Alabama, Saraland, Alabama and Horse Cave, Kentucky and rolls, over 9 million each day, bake in the revolving ovens at Sister Schubert’s Homemade Rolls. Almost every phase of production is state of the art, from “the line,” where each roll is hand-formed and placed into Barnes' signature round pans, to the proofing room, with it’s precisely controlled temperature and humidity, to the icy blast freezers. But not so long ago, in 1989, Sister Schubert baked these famous rolls in the kitchen of her home in Troy, Alabama, only for her family and friends.

In September of 2000, Barnes sold the stock in her company to Lancaster Colony, a specialty foods corporation in Columbus, Ohio, whose broad marketing system has propelled Sister Schubert’s Rolls into normal brand status. Still hands-on executive at the mega-bakery, Barnes credits her family, her employees and her faith for her phenomenal growth, but those who work with her will tell you that her tireless enthusiasm for excellence in her product is at the heart of her success.

Today, the three bakeries ship to thousands of stores across America. In addition to the original Parkerhouse Roll, Barnes' product line has grown to include Cinnamon, Sausage, Dinner and Pretzel as well as Mini Loaves. The company has a growing Retail Sales Department, which offers fancy gift boxes and other gift items including Barnes' own cookbook, marketed on-line atwww.sisterschuberts.com. Sister Schubert’s produces specialty food service rolls for Chick-Fil-A and other national restaurant chains.

Sister Schubert Barnes is honored to serve as Culinary Ambassador for the State of Alabama, and in addition to serving on the Board of Directors of the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame, she serves Auburn University as a Visiting Executive in the Lowder School of Business, as a member of the Women’s Philanthropy Board and a member of the Dean’s Board of School of Human Sciences. Sister also serves on the board of the Barnes Family Foundation as its President.

Barnes is at home in Andalusia, Alabama, with husband George and adopted son Alex who is twelve. Their son Evans, is a freshman at Auburn University. Daughter Charlotte is pursuing a career in Medical Sales and Sister proudly notes that daughter Chrissie is now the Director of the Chamber of Commerce in Andalusia, AL.

Betty Sims majored in Foods and Nutrition at the University of Tennessee. Since that time she has been involved in various aspects of the food industry. She has worn many hats including Caterer, Restauranteur, Cookbook author, Cooking School owner and Food Consultant. She presently is owner of Scrumptious Inc., and has been in business since 1986.

Sims has trained at culinary schools throughout the United States and abroad, Including the Cordon Bleuin Paris, the Culinary Institute of America in Napa, California, Seminars by Martha Stewart in Westport, Connecticut, and by Kathy Alex in Grasse, France and Pam Sheldon Johns in Montepulciano, Italy, as well as others. She Co-Edited Cotton Country Cooking, and has three cookbooks of her own, Southern Scrumptious, How to Cater your own Party, Southern Scrumptious Entertains, and Southern Scrumptious Favorites.

Betty has enjoyed supporting and giving back to her community. She has been very active as a founding board member of the Decatur General Hospital Foundation, Decatur School Foundation and Heritage Bank (now Renasant). She has served as President of Hospice and of the Hospice Foundation, on the board of the Chamber of Commerce, as President and Trustee of the Jr Service League, on the board of the Volunteer Bureau and is past President of the Medical Auxiliary. She serves on the Board of Visitors for the College of Education Health and Human Services and the women’s philanthropic board for the University of Tennessee.

Betty has been Honored as Small Business Person of 1992, DGH Foundation Gala Honoree in 1992, Recipient of the coveted Athena Award in 1996, and was selected as Rotarian of The Year in 2010. In 2014 She and husband Bill were selected as Citizens of The Year, the first couple to receive such an honor. The Sims raised four children (losing their son Bill to ALS in 2007) and have seven grandchildren.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at the church or from any church member for $20. Information is available by calling 256-574-2545. Funds received will be used for charity and local missions.