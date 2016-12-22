Scottsboro Police make arrest in Five Points Dairy Bar Burglary

Written by Heather Garner

On Tuesday morning Scottsboro Police received a report of Burglary and Theft at the Five Points Dairy Bar.





The suspect had broken into the business overnight and stolen several food items. Investigators made an arrest on Tuesday afternoon. James Ray Goforth, Jr. was arrested at a nearby gas station and was charged with second degree theft and third degree burglary. Goforth will be transported to the Jackson County Jail.

This story will be updated as information is released.



























