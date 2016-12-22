Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Scottsboro Police make arrest in Five Points Dairy Bar Burglary

Written by Heather Garner Tuesday, 24 March 2015 14:24

On Tuesday morning Scottsboro Police received a report of Burglary and Theft at the Five Points Dairy Bar.


The suspect had broken into the business overnight and stolen several food items. Investigators made an arrest on Tuesday afternoon. James Ray Goforth, Jr. was arrested at a nearby gas station and was charged with second degree theft and third degree burglary. Goforth will be transported to the Jackson County Jail.

