Written by Heather Garner

Scottsboro High School National Honor Society students will be participating in a canned food drive to “MARCH OUT HUNGER”. The event will be on Sunday, March 15th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Students will be going door-to-door in the community to collect non-perishable food items for donation. All items will be given to local food pantries and charities in Jackson County.

If you are not going to be at home on March 15, you may leave any donation on the front porch. If you would like to donate in advance call 256-218-2070 to arrange for pick-up.

Thank you for supporting our community and National Honor Society as we “MARCH OUT HUNGER”.