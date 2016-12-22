Whitton trial set

Written by Heather Garner

Barry Van Whitton, the former Section native, who was indicted in December 2014 on the charge of murder was back in court this morning.

Whitton was previously arraigned by Judge John H. Graham in the Jackson County Circuit Court in January 2015. At that time, Whitton plead not guilty to the charge of murder. Whitton is charged with the murder of his wife, Michelle Townson Whitton. According to the indictment Whitton intentionally killed the victim in 1997 “by striking her in the head and causing blunt force trauma.” Michelle Whitton was Barry Whitton’s first wife. She was found partially covered approximately six weeks after her disappearance in a shallow grave in the community of Powell.





Recently, through his attorneys, Whitton filed several pretrial motions including a Motion to Set Bond and a Motion to Dismiss due to Pre-Indictment Delay. Circuit Judge John H. Graham denied the Motion to Set Bond due to Whitton’s status as a federal inmate and the detainer statute. Whitton is currently serving the last year of a federal sentence, the result of a federal weapons charge. Whitton was charged with the federal offense after the the discovery of weapons in his home during the search for his second wife. Whitton is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.

Judge Graham did not take up the Motion to Dismiss today. However, an evidentiary hearing will be held at a later date. Graham did however announce that three weeks have been set aside for trial in this matter. The trial is currently scheduled to begin June 2, 2015.

Whitton was also a suspect in the disappearance of his second wife, Kimberly Whitton and her 11 year old daughter, Haleigh Culwell. The two have never been found and charges were never filed.



