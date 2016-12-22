Cinderella performed by Alabama Ballet

Written by Submitted

The world renowned Alabama Ballet performed Cinderella at Northeast Alabama Community College on Saturday, February 14, at the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

“We always enjoy bringing the Alabama Ballet back to our area,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The Alabama Ballet is a highly accomplished and nationally recognized company and in addition to their skills and talents in dance, they will provide a spectacular show with their costumes, stage lighting and sound.”

Cinderella is a timeless tale complete with elegant dancing, comical miming and spectacular costumes and scenery. Cinderella was the perfect choice for a Valentine’s Day performance. The ballet performed to a sold out crowd that enjoyed a complimentary cookie and punch reception during intermission.

Northeast extended a special thank you to the Three Arts Club of Scottsboro and The Alabama State Council for their continued support. Northeast would also thanked Alabama State Legislators for their continued funding to the Alabama State Council on the Arts and supporting art programs throughout the state.



