Health information at your fingertips: Highlands offers My Health Portal

Written by Submitted

Highlands Medical Center now gives patients the option to view their health information online. My Health Portal is an interactive web portal that empowers patients and their families to take a more active role in their care by providing easy, secure access to their health information. Just by viewing your health record online you are eligible to win a $500 visa gift card. You can find out more by going online at www.highlandsmedcenter.com and clicking on My Health Portal.

My Health Portal gives patients access to their health information, including laboratory and radiology results, medications, allergies, demographic information, visit history, discharge/aftercare information, and more. In addition to handling their own care, parents and health care proxies with authorized consent will appreciate the ability to access the records of those individuals for whom they manage care.

My Health Portal allows patients to request and track their appointments online.

My Health Portal also saves patients time by allowing them to pre-register for appointments online and submit updates to their demographic and contact information prior to their visits.

Anyone interested in enrolling in My Health Portal should provide an email address upon admission to Highlands Medical Center as an inpatient or through the emergency department. You may also self-enroll by visiting highlandsmedcenter.com and clicking on My Health Portal. In order to self-enroll, you must have a medical record number from Highlands as an inpatient or a patient in the emergency room.

Highlands Medical Center encourages all of their patients to enroll in My Health Portal as it presents a valuable opportunity for patients and their families to actively participate in their care, which contributes to better health. For more information please visit Highlands Medical Center’s website at www.highlandsmedcenter.com.