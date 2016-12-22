Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by The Clarion

Jackson County Sheriff investigates apparent homicide

Written by Heather Garner Monday, 02 February 2015 12:46

Raymon Glenn Overdear, age 68 of Rosalie, was found dead at his residence on County Road 456 yesterday.

The cause of death is an apparent gunshot wound. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department there is currently a person of interest, however, no one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.


Comments (0)Add Comment

Write comment
You must be logged in to a comment. Please register if you do not have an account yet.

busy
< Prev   Next >


Comfort Gallery

Login Form

The Stock Market

1 DOW 19,911.44
-30.52 (-0.15%)    
2 S&P 2,260.83
-4.35 (-0.19%)    
3 NASDAQ 5,461.39
-10.04 (-0.18%)    

© 2014 The Clarion
Designed and maintained by Aldrich Publishing, LLC

Login Form