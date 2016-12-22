Jackson County Sheriff investigates apparent homicide

Written by Heather Garner Monday, 02 February 2015 12:46
Raymon Glenn Overdear, age 68 of Rosalie, was found dead at his residence on County Road 456 yesterday.
The cause of death is an apparent gunshot wound. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department there is currently a person of interest, however, no one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
